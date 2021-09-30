Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.56. 1,178,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

