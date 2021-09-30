Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $452,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $268.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $200.15 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.