Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the August 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 214,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,757. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

