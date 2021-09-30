Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$76.49 and last traded at C$76.51. Approximately 68,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 76,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.79.

