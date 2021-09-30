VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VACNY remained flat at $$41.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. VAT Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

