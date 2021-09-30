VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Trading Up 0%

VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 4,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.