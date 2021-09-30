Vega Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.80 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $27.28 million and approximately $29.80 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $16.59 or 0.00038354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00117755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00168111 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.