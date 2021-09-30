Veles Price Hits $0.0426 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $54,937.18 and $27.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,996.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.76 or 0.06895423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00353005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.01150081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00107433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.59 or 0.00571204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00522762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00297674 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,372 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

