Venus (XVS) 1-Day Volume Hits $20.32 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $249.72 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.25 or 0.00050994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,591.14 or 0.99923726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00082323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002324 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $246.61 or 0.00565294 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,225,567 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

