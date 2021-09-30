VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,462,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 467,171 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.37% of VEON worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.13 on Thursday. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.21.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

