Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 6.3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.09. 12,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 823,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

