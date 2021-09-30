Verge Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Verge has a total market cap of $319.98 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.95 or 0.00348307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,479,843,368 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.