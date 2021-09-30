Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post $754.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $765.09 million and the lowest is $744.40 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $202.37 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

