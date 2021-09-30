Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.06 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.29 or 0.00053404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $50.06 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172586 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

