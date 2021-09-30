Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Up to $38.83

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.83, but opened at $40.30. Veritex shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 441 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Veritex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 92,385.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

