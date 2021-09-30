Verso Price Reaches $0.12 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Verso has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $5.61 million and $74,835.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00136239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.02 or 0.99882970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.49 or 0.06832101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00753476 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

