Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report sales of $54.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.49 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $256.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.