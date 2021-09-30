Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.49 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

