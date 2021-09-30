Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report sales of $54.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.49 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

