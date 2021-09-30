VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $45,709.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,540,369 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

