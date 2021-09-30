ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Down 99.9% in September

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,009,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VDRM traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,283,537. ViaDerma has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.02.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

