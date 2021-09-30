Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Trading Up 29.7%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,108,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 1,213,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Video River Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

