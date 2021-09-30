Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $225.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.