Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

