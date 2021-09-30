ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Up 5%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 15,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,569,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 63.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ViewRay by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ViewRay by 194,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

