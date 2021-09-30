Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vifor Pharma has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GNHAY remained flat at $$26.80 on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

