VINchain Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $246,581.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00173089 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

