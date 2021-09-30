Vipstar Coin Price Up 2% This Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $333.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

