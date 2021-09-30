Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $24.48. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 234,854 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $2,382,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

