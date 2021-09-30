Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

