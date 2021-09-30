Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stake Reduced by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725,437 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises 3.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Virtu Financial worth $112,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 50.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,381. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

