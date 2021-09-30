Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,623. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

V stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $224.26. 235,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,056. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $436.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.64 and a 200-day moving average of $229.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

