Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several brokerages have commented on VWAGY. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.