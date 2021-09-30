Voyager Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.11 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $689.62 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

