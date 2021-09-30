Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

VMC stock opened at $173.76 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.