Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Trading Up 53.8%

Shares of Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN) were up 53.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the exploration of gold, silver and other precious minerals prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

