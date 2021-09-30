Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 505,917 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 5.0% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $73,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Walmart stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.56. 200,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,980. The company has a market cap of $389.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.