Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.89

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $68.95 million and $10.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.04 or 0.06859221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00106993 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,580,236 coins and its circulating supply is 77,859,204 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

