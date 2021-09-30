Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1,474.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 765,399 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.20% of Washington Federal worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

