Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WTII traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,881,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,259. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Water Technologies International Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.