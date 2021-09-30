Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTII traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,881,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,259. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced atmospheric water generators. The company was founded by Patrick Doughty and William Scott Tudor on November 18, 1998 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

