Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.52% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,152. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

