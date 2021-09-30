WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $413.91 million and $297.66 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,791,414,046 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,448,243 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.