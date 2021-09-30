Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 5%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $255.76 and last traded at $257.33. 41,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,577,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.