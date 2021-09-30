WealthNavi Inc. Has $526.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 12.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $526,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 626,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,322. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

