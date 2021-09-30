WealthNavi Inc. Purchases 107,193 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,193 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $77,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 196,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

