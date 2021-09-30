Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Sells $443,705.48 in Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of WBT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $2,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $2,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $8,227,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
