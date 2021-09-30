Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Sells $443,705.48 in Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $2,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $2,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $8,227,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.