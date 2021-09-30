Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.04

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.04 and traded as low as C$10.01. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 386,367 shares trading hands.

WDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,803,740.40. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000 over the last three months.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

