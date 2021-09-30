West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WJRYY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

