WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of WestRock worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 60.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,816,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WRK opened at $51.88 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

