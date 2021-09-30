Westwood Global Investments LLC Has $276.30 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Westwood Global Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,973,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,501,737 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up 16.4% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Itaú Unibanco worth $276,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after purchasing an additional 268,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $79,451,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,321,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

